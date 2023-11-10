Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Lavaca County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Shiner High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Freer, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.