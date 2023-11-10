Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Linden-Kildare High School vs. Dawson ISD Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST
There is an exciting high school clash in Royse City, TX on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 6:45 PM CT), with Dawson ISD hosting Linden-Kildare High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LInden vs. Dawson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Royse City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Navarro County Games This Week
Marlin High School at Kerens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hewitts, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Mildred High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
