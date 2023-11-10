The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lubbock County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shallowater High School at Slaton High School