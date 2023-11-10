Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mills County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullin High School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
