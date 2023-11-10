On Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM CT, Lamesa High School will host Muleshoe High School in a clash between 3A - District 3 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muleshoe vs. Lamesa Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
  • Location: Littlefield, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

