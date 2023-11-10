Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parmer County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football action in Parmer County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parmer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Farwell High School at Olton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.