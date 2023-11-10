The Washington State Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 44.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.
  • The Panthers averaged just 2.1 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).
  • When it scored more than 65.7 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 11-5.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-60 Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

