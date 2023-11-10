The Washington State Cougars (1-0) hit the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 44.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.

The Panthers averaged just 2.1 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (65.7).

When it scored more than 65.7 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 11-5.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

