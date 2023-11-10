The Washington State Cougars (1-0) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-20.5) 137.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-20.5) 137.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M covered 11 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

The Panthers did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Washington State went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Cougars games.

