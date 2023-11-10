Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School vs. Brazos Christian School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School plays at Brazos Christian School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Reicher Cath. vs. Brazos Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Mart High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yoakum High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Cuero High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cayuga High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Crockett High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
