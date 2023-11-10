The Harvard Crimson (1-0) battle the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Crimson's opponents knocked down.

Rice went 14-7 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson ranked 44th.

Last year, the Owls recorded 76.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.4 the Crimson gave up.

Rice had a 16-9 record last season when putting up more than 66.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

Rice posted 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

The Owls allowed 73.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.5).

At home, Rice averaged 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in away games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

