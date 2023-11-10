The Rice Owls (1-0) host the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Tudor Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Harvard sported a 10-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Rice.

Rice vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 76.9 145.3 76.6 143 147.2 Harvard 68.4 145.3 66.4 143 136

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.9 points per game the Owls scored were 10.5 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

Rice had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 16-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rice vs. Harvard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0 Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0

Rice vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Harvard 11-7 Home Record 5-7 6-7 Away Record 8-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.