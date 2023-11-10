Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|225.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played seven games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio has a 239.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 13.8 more points than this game's total.
- San Antonio has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|1
|14.3%
|111.7
|225.1
|101.1
|227
|220.8
|Spurs
|7
|87.5%
|113.4
|225.1
|125.9
|227
|228.3
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs put up an average of 113.4 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 101.1 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|3-5
|2-3
|7-1
|Timberwolves
|5-2
|3-0
|3-4
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Spurs
|Timberwolves
|113.4
|111.7
|14
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|125.9
|101.1
|29
|1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|5-1
