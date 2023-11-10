How to Watch the Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- San Antonio is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.
- The Spurs put up 12.3 more points per game (113.4) than the Timberwolves give up (101.1).
- San Antonio is 3-4 when it scores more than 101.1 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged on the road (111).
- At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 124.7.
- The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
