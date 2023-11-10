The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

San Antonio is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs put up 12.3 more points per game (113.4) than the Timberwolves give up (101.1).

San Antonio is 3-4 when it scores more than 101.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged on the road (111).

At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 124.7.

The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Spurs Injuries