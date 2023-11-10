Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 17.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Friday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Wembanyama has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Keldon Johnson's 14-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Johnson's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Friday's points prop bet for Edwards is 26.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 25.3.

He has averaged seven rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Edwards' year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Edwards has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

The 13.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (14.3).

He has grabbed 13.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

