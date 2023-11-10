Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Swisher County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Swisher County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Swisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tulia High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
