Friday's contest that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) versus the Tarleton State Texans (1-0) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-55 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Texans secured a 106-38 victory over Howard Payne.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, Tarleton State 55

Tarleton State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texans averaged 62.9 points per game last season (226th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball). They had a -128 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.4 points per game.

In WAC action, Tarleton State averaged 2.2 fewer points (60.7) than overall (62.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Texans scored 71.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 54.5.

At home, Tarleton State gave up 65.4 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.4.

