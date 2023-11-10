Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tarrant County, Texas today? We have what you need here.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Flower Mound High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Cleburne High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Cleburne, TX

Cleburne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Arlington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fellowship Academy at Victory Baptist Academy