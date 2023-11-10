We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Commerce High School vs. Tatum High School -- in Lindale, TX on Friday, November 10, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tatum vs. Commerce Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lindale, TX

Lindale, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX Conference: 4A - District 13

4A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Rusk County Games This Week

Evadale High School at Overton High School