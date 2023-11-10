The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) go up against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished first.

The Lions scored only 3.8 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce put up more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

At home, the Lions gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule