The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Peacock

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
  • Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Buckeyes finished 121st.
  • The Aggies' 72.8 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.0 the Buckeyes allowed.
  • When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Texas A&M went 13-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than away (33.0%) last season. But it sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 78-46 Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Reed Arena

