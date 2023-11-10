The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Buckeyes finished 121st.

The Aggies' 72.8 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.0 the Buckeyes allowed.

When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Texas A&M went 13-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.0.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than away (33.0%) last season. But it sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

