How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Wake Forest vs Georgia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Nicholls State vs LSU (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Gardner-Webb vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Indiana State vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Eastern Washington vs Ole Miss (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- SE Louisiana vs Auburn (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
- Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Buckeyes finished 121st.
- The Aggies' 72.8 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.0 the Buckeyes allowed.
- When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Texas A&M went 13-5.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.0.
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than away (33.0%) last season. But it sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
