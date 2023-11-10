The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-0.5) 138.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Aggies were an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, 16 Buckeyes games went over the point total.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

