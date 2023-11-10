The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) play the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.
  • Last year, the Longhorns averaged 78.0 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.
  • When Texas put up more than 75.5 points last season, it went 12-3.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas posted 84.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged on the road (69.4).
  • The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.0).
  • At home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Incarnate Word W 88-56 Moody Center
11/10/2023 Delaware State - Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice - Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville - Madison Square Garden

