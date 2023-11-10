Friday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (1-0) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors Texas Tech to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 95-53 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley in their last game on Tuesday.

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, Tarleton State 55

Texas Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Raiders outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allowed 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech scored 67.7 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (68.9).

The Red Raiders posted 70.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Texas Tech ceded 63.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 72.3.

