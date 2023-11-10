The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Spurs 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-13.4)

Timberwolves (-13.4) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.1

The Timberwolves' .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record San Antonio racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the point total 87.5% of the time this season (seven out of eight). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 3-1, while the Spurs are 2-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 14th in the league on offense (113.4 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (125.9 points conceded).

On the glass, San Antonio is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.9 per game).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the league in assists at 29.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is 25th in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13.8 per game).

With 11.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc, the Spurs are 20th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.