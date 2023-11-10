Friday's contest features the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) squaring off at College Park Center (on November 10) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for UT Arlington.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 76-61 loss to South Florida in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 70, Lamar 66

Other WAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks had a -52 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They put up 72.7 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and gave up 74.4 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.

UT Arlington posted 73.9 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.2 more points per game than its overall average (72.7).

The Mavericks averaged 78.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 66.9 points per contest.

Defensively UT Arlington was worse in home games last year, surrendering 75.6 points per game, compared to 71.4 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.