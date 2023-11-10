How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) face the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.
- The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 73.6 the Coyotes gave up.
- When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
- At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UT Rio Grande Valley's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 110-59
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.