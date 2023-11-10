The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) face the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.
  • The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 73.6 the Coyotes gave up.
  • When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
  • At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).
  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UT Rio Grande Valley's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 110-59 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 South Dakota - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

