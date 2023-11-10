The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) face the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 73.6 the Coyotes gave up.

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UT Rio Grande Valley's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule