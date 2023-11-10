How to Watch UTSA vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.
- UTSA went 7-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
- The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers allowed.
- UTSA put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UTSA scored 70 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (83.5).
- Beyond the arc, UTSA made fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.