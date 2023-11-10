The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.
  • UTSA went 7-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
  • The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers allowed.
  • UTSA put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UTSA scored 70 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (83.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA made fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Western Illinois W 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena

