The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

UTSA went 7-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Roadrunners ranked 162nd.

The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers allowed.

UTSA put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home, UTSA scored 70 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (83.5).

Beyond the arc, UTSA made fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).

