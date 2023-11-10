Friday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-65 victory as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

UTSA vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 78, UTSA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-12.4)

Minnesota (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

UTSA Performance Insights

UTSA's defensive performance was 25th-worst in the nation last year with 76.6 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more consistent, putting up 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball).

The Roadrunners averaged 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 33.9 rebounds per contest (329th-ranked).

UTSA didn't produce many assists last season, ranking 16th-worst in the nation with 10.5 assists per contest.

The Roadrunners were 294th in college basketball with 13.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 287th with 10.7 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Roadrunners drained 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.4% (221st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

UTSA was 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, UTSA took 61.5% two-pointers (accounting for 68.6% of the team's buckets) and 38.5% three-pointers (31.4%).

