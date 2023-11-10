UTSA vs. Minnesota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Williams Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the game.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 17 of UTSA's games hit the over.
- The Roadrunners were 12-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Minnesota sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-15-0 mark of UTSA.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Minnesota
|62.9
|132.2
|71
|147.6
|132.9
|UTSA
|69.3
|132.2
|76.6
|147.6
|142.7
Additional UTSA Insights & Trends
- The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers allowed.
- UTSA put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Minnesota
|14-13-0
|12-15-0
|UTSA
|12-15-0
|17-10-0
UTSA vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Minnesota
|UTSA
|6-11
|Home Record
|8-10
|1-9
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
