The San Antonio Spurs, with Zach Collins, face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Collins produced 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 126-105 loss versus the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+190)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 115.8 points per contest last year made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

The Timberwolves allowed 12.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 23 9 6 2 1 1 1 10/26/2022 17 7 4 5 1 0 1 10/24/2022 17 11 4 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.