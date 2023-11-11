The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) face a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

Abilene Christian ranks 49th in scoring offense (27.3 points per game) and 73rd in scoring defense (27.8 points allowed per game) this year. Tarleton State's defense ranks 56th in the FCS with 342.8 total yards given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 19th-best by putting up 422.6 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Tarleton State 345.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.6 (6th) 450.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (88th) 153.4 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 191.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (47th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,651 yards passing for Abilene Christian, completing 54% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 536 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 68 times for 337 yards (37.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's leads his squad with 464 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cooper McCasland has caught 19 passes for 220 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Taelyn Williams has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 2,236 yards on 54.2% passing while recording 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 969 yards, or 96.9 per game. He's found the end zone 13 times on the ground, as well.

Derrel Kelley III has compiled 541 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper's 578 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 34 targets with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has 53 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 505 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keylan Johnson's 11 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 313 yards (31.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

