The Alabama Crimson Tide should win their game versus the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47) Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide are 6-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.

There have been six Crimson Tide games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The average total for Alabama games this season has been 52.1, 5.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Wildcats are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Wildcats have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for Kentucky this year is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.9 17.8 34.0 20.0 27.7 13.3 Kentucky 30.0 22.3 31.3 19.8 27.3 27.3

