The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas State has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.6 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game). Baylor is accumulating 391.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 395 total yards per contest (91st-ranked).

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Baylor vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Baylor Kansas State 391.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (26th) 395 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.7 (50th) 114 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (12th) 277.2 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (53rd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has put up 1,738 passing yards, or 193.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Dominic Richardson has rushed 81 times for 339 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 275 yards across 58 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 144 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 586 (65.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has recorded 392 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Drake Dabney's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 1,955 yards (217.2 ypg) on 163-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 293 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 744 yards (82.7 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 263 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 496 yards (55.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' leads his squad with 513 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 62 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 32 passes for 433 yards (48.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

