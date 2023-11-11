The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.

Kansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.