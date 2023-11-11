The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.
  • Kansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

