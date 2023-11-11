The Clemson Tigers should win their game versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+14.5) Toss Up (55) Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Clemson vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Tigers are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers have played eight games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, five higher than the average total in Clemson games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 14.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have gone over in six of their eight games with a set total (75%).

The average point total for Georgia Tech this season is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29 21.2 37.2 19.4 18.8 23.5 Georgia Tech 33.2 30.1 36 32.8 30.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.