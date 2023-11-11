Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Grayson Christian School vs. Annapolis Christian Academy Game - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grayson Christian School is away from home against Annapolis Christian Academy at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 11.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grayson Chr. vs. Annapolis Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Nueces County Games This Week
Sinton High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Calallen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Grayson County Games This Week
Hamilton High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Mildred High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Denison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
