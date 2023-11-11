Big 12 foes will clash when the Houston Cougars (4-5) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Houston vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 33, Cincinnati 20

Houston 33, Cincinnati 20 Houston has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Bearcats have entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

The Cougars have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-2.5)



Houston (-2.5) Houston has four wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

In 2023, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

So far in 2023 Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) This season, four of Houston's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

In the Cincinnati's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

Houston averages 25.2 points per game against Cincinnati's 25.3, totaling three points under the game's total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 58.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33.8 32.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 52.1 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30.1 31.3 26.5 ATS Record 2-6-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

