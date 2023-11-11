How to Watch Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Houston had a 21-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders ranked 54th.
- Last year, the Cougars recorded only 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders allowed (73.2).
- Houston had a 20-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Houston played better in home games last season, putting up 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game on the road.
- The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 60.9 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Houston fared worse when playing at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage in road games.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
