Big 12 foes match up when the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Houston is totaling 381.0 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 108th on the other side of the ball, yielding 415.8 yards allowed per game. Cincinnati's defense ranks 70th in the FBS with 377.3 total yards given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by piling up 452.3 total yards per game.

See how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1 in the article below.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381.0 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118.0 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263.0 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston so far this season. He has 2,302 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has 350 rushing yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden has been the target of 62 passes and racked up 38 grabs for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards (202.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 446 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 756 yards on 138 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has registered 46 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 631 (70.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 26 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

