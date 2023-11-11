Houston vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Houston Cougars (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Cougars favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Houston (-2.5)
|54.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Virginia vs Louisville
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Washington State vs Cal
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- North Texas vs SMU
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Utah vs Washington
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- USC vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Texas vs TCU
- Minnesota vs Purdue
Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Houston has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Cincinnati has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.