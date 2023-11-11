Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (1-0) will meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|2nd
|57.5
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
