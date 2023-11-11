The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.

Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 away.

At home, the Cardinals conceded 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule