Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|343rd
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|317th
|29
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|12
|268th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
