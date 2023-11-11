The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club will see Lilia Vu as part of the field in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11, up against the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Vu at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Vu Odds to Win: +2000

Lilia Vu Insights

Vu has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five seven times and with a top-10 score in eight of her last 20 rounds played.

Vu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Vu has one win and two top-five finishes.

Vu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Vu has qualified for the weekend in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 18 -9 279 3 13 4 5 $2.8M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,353-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Vu has played in the past year has been 247 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 19th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Vu was better than 56% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Vu carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Vu carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Vu's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

At that last competition, Vu's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Vu ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Vu finished without one.

