The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club includes Lydia Ko. The event is from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Ko at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

Course: Pelican Golf Club

Location: Belleair, Florida

Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Ko Odds to Win: +2500

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Ko has scored below par 13 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Ko has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five events, Ko has finished in the top five once.

Ko has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ko has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -3 275 1 17 2 3 $2.4M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Ko finished 26th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,353-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The courses that Ko has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,586 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 65th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Ko shot better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Ko fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ko carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Ko's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Ko's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Ko ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.2.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ko finished without one.

