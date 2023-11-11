Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In McLennan County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas Lutheran School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.