Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Nittany Lions. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (+4.5) Over (45.5) Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Wolverines are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Michigan has gone 4-4 against the spread.

The Wolverines have played eight games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 3.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-2-0 ATS this year.

Five of the Nittany Lions' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total in Penn State games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.7 6.7 36.7 7.2 48.7 5.7 Penn State 40.2 11.9 45.6 9.2 33.5 15.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.