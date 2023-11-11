The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan sports the 43rd-ranked offense this year (424.2 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking first with just 231.4 yards allowed per game. Penn State has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (40.2) and third-best in points allowed per game (11.9).

We have more details below.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan Penn State 424.2 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (69th) 231.4 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 167.1 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (43rd) 257.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (77th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (2nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,134 yards (237.1 ypg) on 156-of-206 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 649 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 16 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 74 times for 232 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 589 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 47 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 24 passes for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has compiled 27 grabs for 419 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar leads Penn State with 1,895 yards on 181-of-288 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 100 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has rushed for 573 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Nicholas Singleton has been given 121 carries and totaled 480 yards with seven touchdowns while also gaining 148 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 645 receiving yards on 51 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has put up a 233-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Tyler Warren has racked up 216 reciving yards (24 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

