Saturday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) squaring off against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-68 win as our model heavily favors North Texas.

There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

North Texas vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 82, Omaha 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-14.0)

North Texas (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas Performance Insights

Offensively, North Texas was the 22nd-worst squad in the country (64.5 points per game) last year. However, defensively it was best (55.8 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Mean Green were 251st in the nation in rebounds (30.6 per game) and eighth-best in rebounds allowed (26.7).

At 11 assists per game last season, North Texas was 329th in the country.

The Mean Green were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last year.

North Texas was the fifth-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.1 per game) and 18th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.2%) last year.

Last season, the Mean Green attempted 41.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.3% of the Mean Green's buckets were 3-pointers, and 66.7% were 2-pointers.

