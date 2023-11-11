North Texas vs. Omaha November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Texas vs. Omaha Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: North Texas (-15.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Omaha Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Texas vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|337th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|1st
|55.8
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|329th
|11
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.